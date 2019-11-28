Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 28, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Mary A. Shodipo, 38, 6300 block of Rathman Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:24 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Herman R. Gray, 33, 600 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Cody Briley, 21, 1300 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 a.m. Auto theft.
• Anthony Malone, 57, 100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge and invasion of privacy.
• Charles A. Compton, 54, 900 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Everett D. Sullivan, 60, 5100 block of Harper Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:43 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• John R. Smith, 25, 1400 block of Beach Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Camron J. Banghart, 25, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Michael B. Quandt, 48, 700 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 p.m. Domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Cheyann King, 25, 1400 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. False informing, failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Amanda L. Sassaman, 32, 1400 block of South Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Amanda L. Sassaman, 32, 1400 block of South Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Brittany J. Michael, 23, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:37 p.m. Bond revocation.
Thursday
• David Bouffard, 39, no address available. Booked 12:59 a.m. Theft.
• Shawnee D. Spillers, 54, 1700 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 a.m. Domestic battery, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Christopher L. Morgan, 35, 1200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• David L. Bell, 32, 1100 block of Angle Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 a.m. Deception and forgery.
• Sylvester R. Gardner, 65, 2400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:17 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
