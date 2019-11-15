The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Ruben Francis Floyd, 46, 8400 block North Baldwin Street, Brazil. Booked 8:56 a.m. Using private land without consent collecting ginseng in closed season and conversion.
• Brandy N. Padgett, 32, 100 block South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, and possession of meth.
• James M. Garrett, 65, 1100 block South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license.
• Cody Hall, 32, 800 block North 13th 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 p.m. Robbery, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, false reporting and false informing.
• Derrick William Poirrier, 30, 6300 block North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 p.m. Credit card fraud, failure to appear on felony charge, and theft.
• Chardonna Lynn Cochran, 25, 400 block North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 p.m. Credit card fraud and theft.
• Bradley C. Allen, 21, 800 block East Hendricks Street, Brazil. Booked 5:24 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kyleigh Davis, 24, 1300 block North Depot Street, Brazil. Booked 6:27 p.m. Trafficking with an inmate, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Johnny Ray Warnock, 22, 2000 block Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ian J. Jackson Grubb, 19, 1100 block East Hartwood Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 p.m. Dealing marijuana, dealing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Elmer Carlyle, 54, 700 block North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 p.m. Arson.
• Jonathan C. Baker, 44, 13600 block North Baker Lane, Perrysville. Booked 11:53 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior conviction.
Friday
• William Parks, 23, 7900 block East Audrey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christopher Charles Craft, 30, 9100 block North Bak Acres Drive, Brazil. Booked 4:46 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• James L. Alexander, 42, 1000 block South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 a.m. Domestic battery, and domestic battery committed in presence of a child under 16.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
