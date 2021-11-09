Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 9, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Teresa J. Haltom, 58, no address available. Booked 1:22 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jason K. Felling, 32, 8200 block of East Indiana 46, Bowling Green. Booked 1:51 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, criminal mischief and residential entry.
• Justin D. Dawson, 44, 4400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Larry S. Layne Jr. 19, 2100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 p.m. Intimidation, aggravated battery and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Madison P. Hancock, 21, 7100 block of East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Auto theft; resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possessing paraphernalia; and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Elora L. Long, 32, 3100 block of North 22nd St, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 p.m. Conversion and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday
• Jackie L. Neice, 67, Belrose South Bend Drive, Rosedale. Booked 12:48 a.m. Operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Lashawan M. Tompkins, 21, 1800 block of North Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 a.m. Conversion.
• Justin D. Roacho, 35, 1200 block of East Highway 40, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 a.m. Conversion.
• Brooklyn R. Trosper, 24, 1700 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Brandon S. McLain, 28, 400 block of North Thomas, Shelburn. Booked 5:58 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Levante D. McConnell, 25, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 a.m. Criminal mischief and auto theft.
• Summerlyn G. Bullock, 20, 2700 block of Anna Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 9:05 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Angela D. Brown, 50, Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 a.m. Parole violation.
• Michael D. Johnson, 37, 300 block of North Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, and operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license.
• Zachary C. Buckhoy, 27, 10 block of Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Dylan L. Burns, 21, 1300 block of Buckeye, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Shrome W. Binkley, 29, 1600 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 p.m. Battery with bodily injury and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Cornell L. Towles, 53, Woodridge Inn, Terre Haute. Booked 6:29 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mason D. Coffin, 27, no address available. Booked 8:30 p.m. Conversion and public intoxication.
• Michael E. Whitner, 48, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Disorderly conduct, habitual traffic offender, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Michael Eriks, 18, 500 block of West 1054 Court, Lowell Court. Booked 9:57 p.m. Minor consumption of alcohol.
• William L. Watson, 51, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Jill A. Turner, 48, 4200 block of Carriage Lane, Terre Haute, I. Booked 11:06 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery.
Saturday
• Shaneta A. Moothery, 29, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Rick R. Orman, 51, 800 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official and theft.
• Ernest E. Hughes Jr., 53, 100 block of Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Elzie L. Pittman, 33, 100 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Derris W. Love, 41 3300 block of Holloway Court, Cincinnati, Ohio. Booked 4:10 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
