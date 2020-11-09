Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 9, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 3 to 6, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Nov. 3
• Camille N. Fuqua, 27, 1800 block of South 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:26 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Robert A. Williams, 41, 10 block of Blakely Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Dayonna N. Slaughter, 18, 3800 block of North Park Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:54 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jason L. Buchanan, 32, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Mranda K. Smith, 34, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Melissa D. Clark, 48, 200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, failure to stop after accident resulting in injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Robert Sabo, 34, 2100 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Nov. 4
• Samuel J. Smith, 25, 10 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• David L. Gess, 42, 300 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kenni M. Dickens, 25, 1900 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 a.m. Theft, fraud and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gage R. Joy, 21, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:09 a.m. Residential entry.
• Brianna C. Hopkins, 33, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Charles L. Letner, 32, 200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, false informing, possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).
• Luke L. Smith, 20, 600 block of Cembra Drive, Greenwood. Booked 1:58 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Robert S. Markley, 40, 600 block of South Barton, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 p.m. Court order.
• James R. Williams Jr., 33, 1300 block of Sycamore, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, burglary resulting in bodily injury, escape from lawful detention, stalking (two counts) and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Brandon P. James, 36, 200 block of Carol Avenue, Linton. Booked 7:25 p.m. Aggressive driving, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.
Nov. 5
• Trey A. Blaine, 24, 1800 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion.
• Madison R. Baugh, 27, 3300 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Child restraint system violation and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Anthony M. Leonard, 25, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 a.m. Battery.
• Rae L. Jackson, 34, 1300 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Aaron L. Elkins, 24, 100 block of West Johnson, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 a.m. Court order.
• Dustin R. Grigsby, 35, 4500 block of North Hartman, Indianapolis. Booked 10:20 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; criminal trespass; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; dealing in methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Donald W. Holmes, 41, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 a.m. Burglary.
• Ryan L. Roberts, 29, 2300 block of North Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 a.m. Conversion.
• Darielle Jordan, 28, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, residential entry, dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• James M. Compton, 33, 10 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 a.m. Petition to revoke.
• Bryan K. Howard, 62, 200 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Burglary.
• Lauren K. Ocean, 34, 8500 block of South Hoosier Street, Rosedale. Booked 5:31 p.m. Conversion.
• David A. Heckelsmiller, 55, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Laura Rutter, 36, 100 block of North Section Street, Sullivan. Booked 10:41 p.m. Conversion.
Nov. 6
• James A. Chapman, 32, 600 block of North 39th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Arson and invasion of privacy.
• Jennifer A. Hensley, 46, 200 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
