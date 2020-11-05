Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 6, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Oct. 29, 30 and 31, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Oct. 29
• Madonna R. Fulford, 30, 10 block of South State Street, Sullivan. Booked 11:40 a.m. Assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.
• Daniel J. Forbes, 31, 1400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nathan A. Jones, 31, 2600 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Craig Waterman, 33, 1500 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Jeremy W. Liffick, 35, 7900 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 p.m. Reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Charles M. Pendley, 31, 100 block of North Sixth Street, Farmersburg. Booked 5:19 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Devon D. Porter, 19, 1400 block of Lower Sanford Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Sean P. Dempsey, 36, 2600 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jay M. Lewis, 26, 2200 block of East Hawthorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Theft, conversion, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Joshua G. Overpeck, 42, 2800 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; criminal trespass; invasion of privacy; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Oct. 30
• Jacob S. McGee, 25, 1800 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Denee R. Olson, 33, 800 block of Raintree, Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident.
• Tyler E. Brenton, 25, 800 block of South Ash Street, Clinton. Booked 11:22 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Kayle M. Young, 25, 800 block of North Raintree Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Neglect of a dependent.
• Patricke D. Shacklett, 31, 600 block of Ash, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• William D. Matherly, 46, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 p.m. Conversion.
• Meagen N. Anderson, 29, 100 block of West National Avenue, Brazil. Booked 2:37 p.m. Conversion; unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession w/intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance; possessing a look-alike substance; possession of paraphernalia; and failure to register vehicle.
• Walter K. Reiss, 45, no address available. Booked 3:55 p.m. Domestic battery, operating with expired plates, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Justin D. Roacho, 34, 2300 block of West Highland, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Conversion.
• Daniel L. Johnson, 27, 2400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:09 p.m. Invasion of privacy and invasion of privacy.
• Richard M. Patterson, 31, 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Lisa M. Barnett, 45, 1100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 9:07 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle upon a public highway without ever having received a valid license to do so.
• Michael J. Berg, 60, 4200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 p.m. Public nudity, public intoxication and criminal trespass.
Oct. 31
• Mark A. Porter, 57, 300 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and intimidation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
