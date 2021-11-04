Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 5, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Courtney Lanning, 36, 400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Jalen M. Polk, 23, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Christopher F. Deneca, 34, 10 block of Honey Creek Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 a.m. Failure to appear; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Charles W. Mount, 41, 1400 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 p.m. Auto theft.
• Charles W. Bluck, 32, 100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 p.m. Contributing to delinquency of a minor.
• Nicole M. Johnson, 37, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; habitual traffic violator; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Deon B. Hendrix, 30, 2400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:41 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and domestic battery.
Wednesday
• Mranda K. Smith, 35, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, domestic battery (two counts), unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin D. Dawson, 44, 4400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Dominic Halbert, 24, 10 block of West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Eric S. Holtsclaw, 26, 2200 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Robert E. Westenhaver, 41, 10 block of Washington Street, Clay City. Booked 9:46 a.m. Parole violation.
• Peyton A. Walters, 19, 100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.
• Marie L. Schmitt, 38, 2200 block of North Tabertown, Terre Haute. Booked 11:46 a.m. Conversion.
• Jason P. Eatmon, 36, 1800 block of South 280 East, Clinton. Booked 1:23 p.m. Burglary and auto theft.
• Daiveon L. Frazier, 20, 1900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 p.m. Dealing in marijuana; maintaining a common nuisance; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Michael A. Rude, 23, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 p.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation, carrying a handgun without a license, pointing loaded firearm at another person and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Cody A. Archer, 29, 200 block of Blaine, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 p.m. Auto theft, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Mikala C. Higginbotham, 24, 10 block of South Hanley Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 p.m. Auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Sean P. Dempsey, 37, Club Soda, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Criminal trespass and auto theft.
• Lisa D. Murr, 47, 2100 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Jamarr E. Ellington, 41, 1100 block of Crossing Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 7:20 p.m. Court order.
• Christina K. Burns, 28, 400 block of 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:32 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Timothy J. Porras, 26, 200 block of West Broadway, Shelburn. Booked 10:09 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident.
• Alonzo Lawson, 67, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Thursday
• Robert R. Roy, 42, 4300 block of Hidden Way, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Teresa J. Haltom, 58, no address available. Booked 1:22 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
