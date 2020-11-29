Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 30, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 21 to 25, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Nov. 21
• William L. Watson, 50, no address available. Booked 10:36 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Jacob A. Sons, 41, 100 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Robert J. Leek, 37, 1900 block of South 10th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 a.m. Strangulation and battery with bodily injury.
• Brett R. Milner, 38, 4600 block of Northview Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Dakota L. Miller, 27, 400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Aggravated battery, burglary of dwelling that results in serious bodily injury and theft.
• David M. Riley, 21, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 p.m. Auto theft.
• Casey A. Hollifield, 22, 2100 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:40 p.m. Aggravated battery, burglary that results in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness and possession of handgun without license.
• Lucas A. West, 35, 9200 block of Greencastle Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Terry Ross Jr., 45, 1400 block of Poplar, Terre Haute. Booked 6:48 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Travis B. Chadwell, 32, 2500 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and driving motor vehicle while suspended.
• Austin Melville, 23, 1200 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft, auto theft and escape from lawful detention.
Nov. 22
• Justin D. Hamilton, 35, 1100 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 a.m. Domestic battery.
Nov. 23
• Esther King, 24, 1100 block of North Harmony Barnett Street, Brazil. Booked 12:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and domestic battery.
• Dennis E. Wingo, 38, 100 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Michael E. Evans, 32, 1500 block of South Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
• James E. Rogers, 59, 1400 block of Sycamore, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and theft (two counts).
• Joshua T. Cox, 37, no address available. Booked 5:31 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Ramona L. Smith, 33, 1400 block of Chase, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts); operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Cody R. Wheeler, 25, 1800 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jay S. Snyder III, 27, 200 block of South Lambert Street, Brazil. Booked 12:37 p.m. Criminal mischief and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Justice L. Shewmaker, 18, 2300 block of Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and residential entry.
• Theodore D. Robinson, 28, 900 block of Hulman, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and criminal trespass.
• Briella N. Ellis, 21, 500 block of South Third, Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 p.m. Battery.
• Zackary A. Clark, 27, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:39 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, strangulation and battery.
• Jacob Steinbrook, 25, no address available. Booked 7:48 p.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Edward V. Wilson, 34, 200 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 8 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation, rape, intimidation, possession of marijuana and burglary of a dwelling.
• John W. Clark, 29, 2100 block of Cleveland, Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Richard J. Hudson, 46, no address available. Booked 9:03 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Bobby G. Tarrh, 35, 200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:25 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy (two counts).
Nov. 24
• Bradley A. Moore, 34, 1600 block of Little Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 a.m. Operating a vehicle with a false plate, failure to provide vehicle registration certificate, no valid driver’s license, no operator’s license in possession, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Joshua D. Doty, 34, no address available. Booked 4:45 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; auto theft; operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nicole M. Johnson, 36, 8900 block of U.S. 41, Rosedale. Booked 10:09 a.m. Operating a vehicle after being habitual traffic offender, auto theft, false informing and possession of marijuana.
• Kenneth Player, 64, 10 block of Northwest Olinka Pass, Bentonvillle, Ark. Booked 11:27 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shanda J. Haase, 33, 400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Shonna L. Harris, 41, 1400 block of South Brown, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and theft.
• Bobbie J. Whitner, 49, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Hannah K. Lindley, 30, 10 block of Stewart Court, Sullivan. Booked 11:44 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael A. Wycoff, 49, 4800 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Operating a vehicle after lifetime suspension.
Nov. 25
• Darrell A. Calaway, 48, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shawn D. Woods, 49, 300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:24 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Dustin H. Baker, 34, 5300 block of South Graves Road, Brazil. Booked 7:02 a.m. Criminal possession synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Harley D. Hernandez, 31, 1900 block of South 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, improper or no tail or plate light, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
