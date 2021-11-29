The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Gavin L. Slifer, 31, 200 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 p.m. Intimidation, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Tracy R. Higginbotham Jr., 31, 10 block of Monroe Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Samantha B. Case, 28, 500 block of 43½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Misty M. Padgett, 32, 10 block of Foulkes, Terre Haute. Booked 11:32 p.m. Criminal trespass, theft and conversion.
Sunday
• Sarah B. Lawson, 41, no address available. Booked 2:06 a.m. out-of-county warrant.
• Bradley W. Akers, 40, 900 block of Houghton, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 a.m. Reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Ramona L. Smith, 34, 100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Jonathan M. Edwards, 36, no address available. Booked 3:51 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Alicia Sands, 31, 1100 block of South 10th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 a.m. No valid driver's license, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Ronald L. Reik, 61, 10 block of Wabash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Harly L. Graham, 31, 1500 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 a.m. Failure to appear, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, and operating or permitting operation of motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• John W. Johnson, 52, 400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 p.m. Court order.
• Paul J. Blitz, 32, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe; auto theft; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; invasion of privacy; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); and reckless possession of paraphernalia.
• Mary E. Ausman, 53, 4700 block of East County Road, Center Point. Booked 5:57 p.m. Habitual traffic violator, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a syringe and dealing in paraphernalia.
• Jalen M. Polk, 23, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Breanna M. Whippo, 19, 10 block of East Hopewell Street, Farmersburg. Booked 8:35 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, burglary, residential entry, theft, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amber M. Manning, 24, 700 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Pamela Coston, 61, 1700 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Matthew C. Bauer, 34, 1400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:34 p.m. Domestic battery.
Monday
• Kendra S. Burrage, 34, 700 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jordan Z. Jenkins, 38, 10 block of North Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
