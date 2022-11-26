The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
- Sharon E. Metz, 62, 9600 block of North Stone Street, Knightsville. Booked 12:06 p.m. Conversion.
- Antonio C McGee, 31, no address available. Booked 4:01 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Jackie L. Neice, 68, 1300 block of South Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 7:04 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Andrew S. Mathers, 53, 1900 block of North First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:02 p.m. Failure to appear.
Saturday
- Joseph P. Frank, 54, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1 a.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
- Derrik M. Sheridan, 37, 5100 block of Main Road, Indianapolis. Booked 1:26 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, invasion of privacy and possession of a controlled substance.
- Lauresa G. Crawford, 33, 10 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- Noai J. Clemons, 24, 500 block of East 43½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 a.m. Domestic battery.
- De Andre M. Shaffer, 30, 1400 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 p.m. Reckless driving and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
- Brandon R. Evers, 28, no address available. Booked 3:21 p.m. Criminal mischief.
- Everall M. Kinsel, 37, no address available. Booked 3:38 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Heather D. Bousman, 37, 100 block of Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Conversion, false reporting and theft.
- Rebecca Phillips, 38, 10 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 p.m. Small claims.
- Joshua A. Thompson, 37, 300 block of East Goldenrod Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 p.m. Neglect of a dependent, possession of methamphetamine, possessing paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license (three counts).
- Elora L. Long, 33, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 p.m. Failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
- Patrick J. Walker, 50, 10 block of North 35th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, criminal mischief and domestic battery.
Sunday
- Jermaine Adams, 50, no address available. Booked 1:14 a.m. Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
- Cody A. Terstegge, 27, 400 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
