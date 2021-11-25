Vigo County Jail Log: Nov, 26, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Karma R. Hoffman, 22, 200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 a.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.
• David E. Bolinger, 44, 1100 block of Lockport Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
• Khaleeq A. Jackson-Bey, 26, 100 block of West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and possession of handgun with domestic battery conviction.
• Desiree D. Sullivan, 31, 500 block of South 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Lana J. Cox, 50, 2200 block of North Second Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrew L. Butts, 25, 2700 block of West Organ Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:45 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• William B. Myles, 36, 3500 block of North Randall, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday
• Cameron M. Jones, 24, 5700 block of Bren Mer Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with false plate, false informing, possession of paraphernalia, and improper or no tail or plate light.
• Vaughn D. Evinger, 52, no address available. Booked 1 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Marie L. Schmitt, 38, 2200 block of North Tabertown, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Dwight Sargent, 46, 800 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, theft (two counts), operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• David L. Barth, 49, 2300 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery by means of deadly weapon, intimidation and public intoxication.
• Kristopher Ray Ross, 42, no address available. Booked 4:30 p.m. Possessing a look-alike substance, possession of methamphetamine and reckless possession of paraphernalia.
• Katana L. Sharp, 19, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jonathan A. Clymer, 27, 2300 block of East Dallas Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Refusal to identify self, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Levi C. Wells, 30, 100 block of North Macksville Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia,
Thursday
• Gage M. Adkins, 19, 10 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 a.m. Disorderly conduct.
• George M. Deyoung, 56, 10 block of North 13½, Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sammie J. Douglas, 18, 1800 block of North Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Minor in possession of alcohol, battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Robert L. Thompson, 51, 10 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Aaron G. Howell, 35, 5600 block of West Illiana Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:02 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and reckless driving.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
