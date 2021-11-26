Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 26, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Christopher J. Rogers, 30, 200 block of North 21st, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Steven A. Soto, 39, 100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Michelle C. Price, 52, 2200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Sarah E. Cox, 38, 200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance for legend drugs, trafficking with an inmate and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
