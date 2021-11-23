Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 23, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Christina L. Lennox, 43, 2100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 a.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Clay W. Certain, 47, 2300 block of McKeen, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 a.m. Criminal trespass, theft and auto theft.
• Sean P. Dempsey, 37, 1300 block of North Lafayette Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 p.m. Contempt of court.
• Bobby J. Cooper, 42, 3300 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Justin D. Eyler, 24, 900 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:48 p.m. Criminal recklessness.
• Danny Montgomery, 24, 900 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 p.m. Criminal recklessness.
• Steven G. Bradshaw, 23, 2500 block of West County Road, Brazil. Booked 6:18 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and burglary of a dwelling.
• Samantha J. Schatz, 30, 100 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Timothy S. Wardlow, 36, 1600 block of South 13½, Terre Haute. Booked 7:37 p.m. Criminal mischief; conversion; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Keaton E. Krischak, 22, 10 block of Potomac Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Derick F. Walters, 39, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Betty Cheesman, 50, 500 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Daniel L. Biglin, 30, 5300 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday
• Demarcus L. Williams, 35, 700 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 a.m. Intimidation.
• Melissa L. Strole, 37, 3100 block of Certain Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Jessica M. Singh, 30, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Tamica N. Burgess-Jones, 51, 1800 block of Cobblestone Way, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 a.m. Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug; false informing; dealing in methamphetamine; dealing in marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; dealing in a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert G. Akers, 53, 1600 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 4:01 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, intimidation and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
