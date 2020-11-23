Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 23, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Dennis E. Wingo, 38, 100 block of East Hendricks, Brazil. Booked 12:50 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Marques A. Bennett, 30, 4200 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury, conversion, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Frederick Erskine, 25, 200 block of south Fourth street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and conversion (two counts).
• Theotis H. Gordon, 20, 1400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Burglary and aggravated battery.
• George Scott, 58, 100 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Driving too fast for conditions and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Mats S. Alexander, 28, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:30 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and criminal conversion.
• Anthony Malone, 58, 500 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Intimidation and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
Friday
• Dana Laycock, 47, 1800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender.
• Austin J. Sedletzeck, 28, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 a.m. Neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and invasion of privacy.
• Jamie L. Carter, 36, 2900 block of South 9½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Scott Brenton, 47, 1300 block of Sherfick Lane, Rosedale. Booked 10:07 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher J. Orman, 26, 1400 block of Carl Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 years old and aggravated battery.
• Amy L. Hollingsworth, 46, 1900 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 p.m. Court order.
• McKeegan R. Bailey, 19, 100 block of East Dawn Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Rose M. Patterson, 47, 400 block of South Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Conversion.
• David L. Featherston, 36, no address available. Booked 10:21 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Saturday
• DeAndre Carneygee, 28, 900 block of Gilbert, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Patrick C. Sharp, 33, 200 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and resisting law enforcement.
• Seth J. Lanke, 28, 400 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and habitual traffic violator.
• Charles J. Hendren, 23, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 a.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.
• Geoffrey F. Ewan, 41, 1800 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:48 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance; leaving the scene of a personal injury accident; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Kaelan A. Morgan, 27, 2500 block of North 16th street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
