The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Aaron L. Hires, 27, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 a.m. Disorderly conduct and battery against a public safety official.
• Teia C. Areson, 31, 200 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:38 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Andrew S. Matherly, 37, 200 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.
• Frank R. Reedy, 48, 1300 block of North County Road 400, Brazil. Booked 7:21 p.m. Auto theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Curtis W. Gillie, 39, 300 block of West Edward, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 p.m. Disorderly conduct and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• James E. McCalister, 46, 2200 block of Gannon Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Becky J. Toney, 50, 900 block of West Allison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Saturday
• Lance D. Love, 30, 9900 block of North Bluff Street, Rosedale. Booked 2:38 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cleve C. Dryden, 50, 200 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 a.m. Auto theft.
• Jeremy Martin, 39, 1400 block of North Linden, Carbon. Booked 9:28 a.m. Auto theft.
• Dustin R. Dean, 30, 1600 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jamie R. Brandenburg, 34, 3800 block of East Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Paul R. Johnson, 41, 1300 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 p.m. Failure to appear, escape from lawful detention, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael R. Sparks, 30, 200 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Loretta Van Houtin, 43, The Royal Inn, Clinton. Booked 8:07 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts).
• Brendan O. McCracken, 18, 7200 block of Woodcraft Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Donald R. Cox, 58, 5900 block of North Erickson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 p.m. Assisting a criminal.
• Gerry N. Neidhamer, 30, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 p.m. Residential entry, assisting a criminal, resisting law enforcement and false reporting.
• Tracy A. Howell-Adkins, 46, 300 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday
• Peter O. Roberts, 36, 2400 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 a.m. Dealing in a look-alike substance.
• William E. Mundell, 38, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy.
• Bryson L. Woods, 22, 2200 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.
• Kristen Campbell, 38, 800 block of Foxcrest Court, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
