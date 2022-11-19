The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
- Ryan Ross, 27, 7900 block of North County Road, Brazil. Booked 8:43 a.m. Residential entry.
- James A. Stevens, 39, 400 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
- Vanessa Tapp, 22, no address available. Booked 11:16 a.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
- Timothy S. Fagg, 46, no address available. Booked 1:16 p.m. Intimidation and strangulation.
- Gregory L. Sanders, 43, 700 block of East Seminary Street, Greencastle. Booked 1:41 p.m. Criminal mischief.
- Maurice D. Bradley, 52, 2300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).
- Robert M. Komonce, 38, 4500 block of South Redwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Mats S. Alexander, 30, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
- Shawn A. Winn, 37, 2700 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 p.m. Court order.
- Chauncey L. Thornton, 37, 1100 block of East Stewart Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon; battery resulting in bodily injury to endangered adult; criminal recklessness if the person committed aggressive driving resulting in serious bodily injury; robbery resulting in serious bodily injury; robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury; theft, resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; dealing in methamphetamine; and habitual offender.
- Tommie W. Bolden, 29, 1600 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:12 p.m. Theft, possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
- David E. Dunbar, 31, 300 block of Treeline Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:44 p.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
- Meloney K. Collins, 25, 700 block of South County Road 200 East, Clay City. Booked 7:49 p.m. Theft (two counts), auto theft and false identity statement.
- Harold L. Clemons, 64, 1200 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
Saturday
- Casie S. Rudisel, 41, 200 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
- Chaz Norton, 32, 1400 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 a.m. Writ of attachment for body of a person and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
- Nathan Fallah, 31, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 a.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
- Tommy Walters, 48, 2300 block of English, Indianapolis. Booked 3:28 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
- Dalton J. Ritter, 26, 300 block of West Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.