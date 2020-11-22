Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 20, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Laura L. Wilson, 48, 300 block of Murphy Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Michael D. Lowery, 27, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:37 a.m. Burglary, forgery, scheme to defraud bank, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Samantha M. Johns, 20, 5200 block of West County Road, Shelburn. Booked 12:20 p.m. Conversion.
• Gregory A. Schultz, 43, 2400 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 p.m. Court order.
• Jake S. Gruber, 20, 5100 block of South State Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 3:08 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Chastene Wilson, 36, 500 block of South Main Street, Sullivan. Booked 3:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Lea F. Altheide, 28, 2100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Melvin R. Bell, 36, 900 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, obstruction of justice, carrying a handgun without a license, carrying handgun without license and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Nicole M. Miller, 30, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Samantha J. Quinn, 38, 200 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher D. Miller, 31, 2500 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Intimidation, strangulation and domestic battery (two counts).
• Paul J. Blitz, 31, no address available. Booked 10:33 p.m. Conversion.
Wednesday
• Harly L. Graham, 30, 100 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts), possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• William G. Ochoa, 28, 400 block of Thrasher Avenue, Neosho, Mo. Booked 1:32 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Paul E. Fuson, 50, 10 block of North Eighth street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Jordan A. Guy, 31, 200 block of North Walnut Street, Lyons. Booked 12:56 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Kyle A. Kelly-Vega, 37, 1900 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 p.m. Practicing medicine without a license, theft (two counts), counterfeiting and forgery.
• Brady A. Michel, 27, 1300 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe (two counts), false identity statement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Shawnacy C. Turpin-Maugans, 33, 6100 block of Erickson, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Stephen J. Dowd, 52, no address available. Booked 6:16 p.m. Conversion.
• David A. Farrell, 22, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:36 p.m. Criminal recklessness.
• Wesley Meadows, 20, 4200 block of West 15th Avenue, Gary. Booked 7:15 p.m. Criminal recklessness.
• Pierre Robinson, 53, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:14 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday
• Jalen M. Polk, 22, 1400 block of Dahlen, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; resisting law enforcement; battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Michael A. Norris, 28, 10 block of East Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 a.m. Habitual traffic violator and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated,
• Frederick L. Shouse, 29, 800 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:43 a.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery committed with deadly weapon and residential entry.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
