Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 2, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Dalton C. Grant, 27, 1100 block of Indiana 243, Cloverdale. Booked 9:59 a.m. Reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Jennifer D. Branch, 39, 1100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Patrick J. Thompson, 35, 10 block of North 35th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury and failure to appear.
• Robert D. Moorhead, 39, 100 block of North Meridian Street, Brazil. Booked 4:05 p.m. Reckless driving and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Shelby L. Smith-Mount, 30, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Monday
• Leslie A. Fannin, 49, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Johnathon W. Roy, 20, 5500 block of East Cactus Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 a.m. Criminal recklessness and 3:57 a.m. Pointing a firearm.
• Richard N. Wallace, 48, Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 a.m. Intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Kali V. Anderson, 25, no address available. Booked 12:40 p.m. Criminal trespass and conversion.
• Tyler Simons, 35, 1700 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Brittany Wilson, 31, 2900 block of Jefferson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possessing paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Steven T. Czajka, 30, 200 block of Cruft Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Robert E. Richey, 40, 10 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:53 p.m. Intimidation, residential entry and domestic battery.
• Stuart J. MacPherson, 67, no address available. Booked 6:49 p.m. Battery and battery by bodily waste.
• Samantha J. Norris, 32, 2500 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Possessing paraphernalia, speeding, failure to signal for turn or lane change and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Michael L. Morrill, 43, 1700 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 p.m. Domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Donald P. Murray, 40, 1300 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 a.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry, intimidation, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and speeding.
• Courtney Lanning, 36, 400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Erica A. Dickson, 31, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:45 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; dealing in a look-alike substance (two counts); possession of a look-alike substance; possession of a substance represented to be a controlled substance; theft; fraud; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jalen M. Polk, 23, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
