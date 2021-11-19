Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 19, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Alaya N. Whitehead, 23, 100 block of South 15th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Angelitta M. Woods, 49, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:55 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Scott A. Rickard, 58, 1100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Crystal R. Seeley, 35, Travelodge, Terre Haute. Booked 9:09 p.m. Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child and domestic battery.
• Charles M. Ahnert, 51, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Escape from lawful detention (two counts).
• Christina A. Hall, 48, 300 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Friday
• Jonpaul D. Gossett, 39, 200 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Possession of a legend drug; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; operating a motor vehicle with a registration number belonging to a different vehicle; failure of occupant to use safety belt; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Todd A. Snow, 54, no address available. Booked 3:06 a.m. Burglary.
• Daryle R. Powers, 54, 500 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 a.m. Reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and criminal recklessness.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.