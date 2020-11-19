Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 19, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 14 to 17, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Nov. 14
• Aaron J. Brown, 26, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and fraud on a financial institution.
• Brendon S. May, 45, 100 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Richard M. Patterson, 31, 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Nov. 15
• David M. Riley, 21, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 a.m. Auto theft and possession of stolen property.
• Montreal T. Snodey, 25, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 a.m. Battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, resisting law enforcement and battery with serious bodily in jury.
• Gordon S. Huelskamp, 55, 4100 block of East 73½ Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 p.m. Court order.
• Billie J. Garwood, 40, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3 p.m. Battery.
• Danny B. Davis, 54, 10 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kayla D. Lee, 32, 100 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Cori E. Hagans, 35, 5700 block of Rosedale Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jessica A. Bridgewater, 32, 200 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Nov. 16
• Phillip A. Foster, 25, no address available. Booked 12:44 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Michael C. Wilson, 40, 7700 block of South Carlisle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Johnny R. Warnock, 23, 200 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Charles J. Marsh, 38, Saint Croix, Wis. Booked 7:56 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Denee R. Olson, 33, 800 block of Raintree, Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Heather J. Lund, 31, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:50 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts), expired plates, safety belt violation, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Amanda L. Sassaman, 33, 1400 block of South Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 p.m. Escape from lawful detention
• Joshua A. Snodgrass, 28, 200 block of Sycamore, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Dezierae Smith, 44, 12300 block of Tesque Road, Apple Valley, Calif. Booked 9:58 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, and possession of methamphetamine.
Nov. 17
• Debra A. Pruitt, 58, 400 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Unlawful use of 911 service.
• Bishop A. Higgins, 54, 800 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• William J. Hopkins Jr. 35, no address available. Booked 2:11 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Robert J. Chlebowski, 40, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and invasion of privacy.
• Robert D. Rooksberry, 30, no address available. Booked 2:57 a.m. False informing, public intoxication and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Johnny M. Jones, 33, 100 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 a.m. Burglary and theft (two counts).
• Desirae N. Thomas, 27, 1900 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 a.m. Domestic battery and false informing.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
