Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 18, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Taylor L. Long, 32, 1600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 a.m. Court order.
• Daniel L. Johnson, 28, 2400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 p.m. Failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Samuel J. Houston, 34, 1100 block of South 800, Covington. Booked 3:58 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jacob Berry, 33, no address available. Booked 4:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Amie Clark, 27, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 p.m. Domestic battery by means of deadly weapon.
• Mason D. Coffin, 27, no address available. Booked 4:35 p.m. Conversion and public intoxication.
• Dustin L. Mount, 26, 2100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:51 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Bladimir Roblero Vazquez, 30, 800 block of Emison Avenue, Vincennes. Booked 7:58 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Dane A. Archer, 40, 6300 block of South 1200 East, Greencastle. Booked 10:17 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Judie A. Joseph, 66, 4600 block of North Sunnyside Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:32 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday
• Tommie W. Bolden, 28, 400 block of North Michigan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Devin J. Taylor, 19, 100 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Intimidation.
• Cortney O. Brenton, 24, 2300 block of East Florence Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Rick R. Orman, 51, no address available. Booked 4:35 a.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Jakita S. Brown, 33, 200 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
