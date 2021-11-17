Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 17, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Teela C. King, 28, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 a.m. Battery against a public safety official, failure to appear on felony charge, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Thomas J. Conway, 34, 300 block of North Arms Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 a.m. Dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.
• John R. Crowe, 29, 2800 block of Sixth Place, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 a.m. Auto theft and failure to appear.
• Johnny R. Warnock, 24, 200 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Shakeel L. Ross, 30, 200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Braden M. Wills, 34, 500 block of North Central, Paris, Ill. Booked 12:16 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Danielle M. Whitney, 34, 200 block of 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Casey J. Vicory, 43, 600 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3 p.m. Court order.
• Norman W. Atterson, 35, 700 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 p.m. Possession of child pornography and child solicitation.
• Arlo A. Paletis, 38, 2400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Donald P. Murray, 40, 1500 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Speeding and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Keon D. Primus, 33, 2900 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway, Indianapolis. Booked 8:02 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Robert E. Harrison, 29, 2100 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
• Kayleen M. Harbaugh, 22, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Timothy T. Grant, 38, 2100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:14 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery (two counts).
• Javen A. Hutchins, 20, 100 block of North Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 10:49 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday
• Tyrell D. Collier, 27, 200 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 a.m. Invasion of privacy, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, criminal mischief (two counts), residential entry, auto theft (two counts), possession of paraphernalia, failure to signal for turn or lane change, and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Michael A. Smith, 35, 2900 block of Winthrop Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Virginia R. McCalister, 44, 800 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 a.m. Theft (two counts), driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.