Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 17, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 11, 12, 13 and 14, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Nov. 11
• Kevin A. Evans, 29, 2100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, burglary, residential entry, theft and dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug.
• Edward J. White, 36, no address available. Booked 1:44 p.m. Criminal mischief (two counts), burglary of a dwelling, residential entry, theft and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Erik S. Deal, 35, 2200 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Bradley D. Carter, 31, 100 block of O Street, Bedford. Booked 2:20 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, theft, scheme to defraud bank and resisting law enforcement.
• Darrin Tandy, 20, 200 block of St. Clifford Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 2:42 p.m. Criminal recklessness and disorderly conduct.
• Osjuone Hall, 20, 200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Khaleeq A. Jackson-Bey, 25, 1500 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, domestic battery (three counts), strangulation, criminal mischief, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
• Chrishawn McClain, 19, 200 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 p.m. Criminal recklessness and disorderly conduct,
• Roxanna Frakes, 31, 10 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:43 p.m. Invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and conversion.
• Megan D. Robertson, 22, 700 block of South Kingswood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 p.m. Conversion.
• Kenneth Baker, 39, 1300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Nov. 12
• Robert E. Lenges, 29, 2900 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Out-of-county warrant and conversion.
• Jonathan M. Hall, 29, 1100 block of Lotticks Corner Road, Elizabeth. Booked 12:56 p.m. Aggravated battery, criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, pointing loaded firearm at another person, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jeremy M. Figg, 37, 700 block of East Beech, Sullivan. Booked 1:17 p.m. Counterfeiting, identity deception and check deception.
• Christina L. Hughes, 41, 500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:11 p.m. Conversion.
• Jesse D. Henderson, 36, 10 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Tatum A. Showalter, 45, 8700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Michael C. Niccum, 56, 8300 block of Breedan Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:30 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Christopher M. Dover, 43, 1900 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Grant K. Killion, 35, 2800 block of Farrington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 p.m. Residential entry, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jamie M. Goodwin, 39, 400 block of old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Chad M. Wiggins, 33, 100 block of South Oak Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
Nov. 13
• Austin J. Pitcher, 24, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jensen L. Kelch, 30, 2200 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 a.m. Auto theft and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lindsey M. Freeman, 29, 200 block of West Johnson Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:01 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, residential entry and possession of methamphetamine.
• Autumn J. Cosey, 21 6200 block of Idlepine Drive, Belleville, Ill. Booked 4:32 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Drew P. Bender, 22, 1100 block of Ashburton Lane, Bethesda, Md. Booked 5:17 a.m. Possession of marijuana, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Skyler L. Obergfell, 20, 300 block of North Arms Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:58 a.m. Conversion, interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal mischief and domestic battery.
• Kailey Joiner, 21, 10 block of Locust Street, Westminster, Md. Booked 6:02 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; visiting a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert Weinrich, 32, 2600 block of Sibley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Katherine Y. Davis, 28, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jada J. Tresner, 31, 1600 block of Michigan Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 3:28 p.m. Conversion and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeffrey C. Cummings, 32, 300 block of West Ivanwald Drive, Reelsvile. Booked 5:59 p.m. Court order.
• David A. Sandifer, 40, 2300 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Intimidation, domestic battery, confinement and arson.
• Leslie R. Vaughn, 34, 1600 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Domestic battery.
Nov. 14
• Stephanie M. Troxal, 33, 1100 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; disorderly conduct; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
