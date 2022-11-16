The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 7 to Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Nov. 7
- Deanthony J. Clark, 24, 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:56 a.m. Burglary and battery with bodily injury.
Nov. 8
- Carl J. Langer, 41, 2100 block of Cobblestone Way Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Nov. 9
- Eric W. Wise, 47, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:39 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
- Thomas Boatman, 51, 1500 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:45 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- William C. Stone, 40, 1900 block of Lee Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Nov. 10
- Keelon D. Wright, 28, 400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Friday
- Carl V. Taylor, 38, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
- David C. Johnson, 31, 100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Confinement and domestic battery.
Saturday
- Brenda S. Doolittle, 61, no address available. Booked 5:33 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion.
- Robert J. Pearson, 31, 1900 block of East Dunbarton Court, Indianapolis. Booked 5:40 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
- Alaya N. Whitehead, 24, no address available. Booked 11:40 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Sunday
- James P. Waddell, 57, 2600 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 a.m. Possession of marijuana; possessing paraphernalia; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
- Kristina B. Coleman, 31, 2800 block of East Morris Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
- Luke Craig, 25, 2100 block of North 20th, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 p.m. Domestic battery.
Monday
- Kendra S. Burrage, 35, 100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
- Penny J. Long, 56, 2900 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 p.m. Fraud on a financial institution, theft and identity deception.
- Yolanda S. Dillard, 51, 2800 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
- Valerie Ricketts, 36, 200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 a.m. Auto theft.
- Mats S. Alexander, 30, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Frank Shaffer, 65, 5200 block of North 370th Street, Casey, Ill. Booked 5:32 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Tianna M. Price, 22, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, theft and intimidation.
- Mark A. Stedman, 26, 3200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Burglary and theft.
- Robert A. Heyen, 44, 900 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday
- Anthony Duncan, 19, 1300 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
- Jason Brown, 40, 10 block of West Halbert Street, Brazil. Booked 1:13 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Michael S. Lagle, 32, 1400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
