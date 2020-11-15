Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 16, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 8 and 9, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Nov. 8
• Ashton J. Bennett, 18, 2900 block of South 131, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Conversion.
• Anthony R. Chambers, 44, 2800 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:17 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• William L. Watson, 50, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and cruelty to an animal.
• Cortney Brenton, 23, 2300 block of East Florence Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Andrew L. Butts, 24, 2700 block of West Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:03 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Terry W. Buchanan, 35, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.
Nov. 9
• Kevin L. Joyner, 23, no address available. Booked 12:28 a.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness, possession of firearm on school property and felon in possession of firearm.
• Richard J. Carter, 43, 600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:23 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• Billy Pumphrey, 45, 2100 block of Franklin Street, Dublin. Booked 4:02 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• James R. Jenkins, 32, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and theft (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
