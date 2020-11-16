Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 16, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 9 and 10, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Nov. 9
• Shawna L. Cunning, 31, no address available. Booked 9:51 a.m. Auto theft and possession of marijuana.
• Mark E. Ralston, 43, 900 block of Hayne Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia,
• Richard A. Freedle, 42, 900 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 p.m. Domestic battery, conversion and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• William L. Linzy, 72, 500 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 p.m. Nonsupport of dependent child and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua L. Lash, 35, 3100 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 p.m. Reckless driving, resisting law enforcement (two counts), criminal recklessness and theft.
• Jane E. Cox, 32, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:50 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Kyah Chaney, 25, 1800 block of South 375 East, Carbon. Booked 10:38 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Nov. 10
• Kaylee L. Barth, 29, 10 block of West Edward Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Neil A. Kraemer, 38, 1100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and possession of altered handgun.
• Patricke D. Shacklett, 31, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 p.m. Criminal mischief, battery with moderate bodily injury and theft.
• Ryan M. Stevens, 34, 10 block of East Washington Street, Sullivan. Booked 1:40 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kirklan M. Livingston, 22, 400 block of West Newton, Paris, Ill. Booked 1:44 p.m. Burglary, theft and auto theft.
• Kenneth A. Vester, 37, 1200 block of South Wild Rose Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 p.m. Residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Carlos Mays, 46, 200 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:43 p.m. Escape from lawful detention
• Sabrina L. Myrtle, 26, 100 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:33 p.m. Conversion.
• Joseph W. Myers, 52, 7400 block of Indiana 42, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• James A. Boatman, 47, 600 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 p.m. Conversion.
• Kylee M. Cain, 22, 10 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 p.m. Burglary and theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
