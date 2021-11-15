Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 15, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• William C. Turner, 30, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Brandy N. Liffick, 28, 1900 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Dustin X. Ferrell, 19, 10 block of Lake Brazilian Estates, Brazil. Booked 11:45 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and resisting law enforcement.
• Echo N. Wilson, 36, 300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• William C. Reed, 22, 2900 block of Ijams Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 p.m. Improper headlights and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Earl D. Perrill, 60, 1500 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 p.m. Battery by serious bodily injury.
Saturday
• Blake R. Rechkemmer, 28, 700 block of Maple Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 4:24 a.m. Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Jeffery R. Adkins, 34, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Dixie L. King, 49, 700 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, intimidation, criminal mischief and criminal recklessness.
• Julie R. Holvey, 39, 1300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 p.m. Residential entry.
• Iliana Y. Giron, 44, 10 block of Richcrest Court, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday
• Joshua A. Peak, 35, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 a.m. Auto theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Charles Catlett, 34, 1200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 a.m. Battery by bodily waste, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Gregory J. Hohenstein, 28, 200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 p.m. Felon in possession of firearm, resisting law enforcement and theft of a firearm.
• Dylan R. Jones, 31, 1100 block of Ridgeway Avenue, Vincennes. Booked 2:17 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• William M. Brothers, 48, 400 block of West State Route 68, Lynnville. Booked 2:18 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.
• Daniel Villagran, 26, 1700 block of Staenton Avenue, Whiting. Booked 5:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Sean N. Rutherford, 22, 10 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:41 p.m. Possession of handgun without license.
• Justin A. Fellows, 36, 10 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 p.m. Court order.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
