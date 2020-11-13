Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 13, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 6-8, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Nov. 6

• Nicki Marie Davis, 34, 1100 block Avenue E Street, Greencastle. Booked 7:58 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Nov. 7

• Jared Edward Moleski, 30, 5700 block University Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:11 a.m. Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

• Westly E. Noe, 40, Farmersburg. Booked 12:16 a.m. Unlawful possession of smoking instrument, Legend drug deception, conversion, possessing a look-a-like substance, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, habitual offender.

• Brandon Michael Pierce, 30, 11900 block North Benwood Lane, Brazil. Booked 1:14 a.m. Neglect of a dependent, driving while intoxicated, and driving while intoxicated endangering a person.

• Andra Eric Johnson Jr., 23, 800 block North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and driving while intoxicated.

• Tatyana L. Randall, 20, 400 block West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 p.m. Driving without ever receiving a license and failure to stop after accident.

• Samantha Booth, 30, 4300 block South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 p.m. Conversion.

• Ian Alexander Barnett, 20, 7600 block Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Possession of marijuana.

• Alex Quintero, 29, transient, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Residential entry.

• Matthew R. Beeler, 31, 3000 block Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, maintaining a common nuisance, and conspiracy to manufacture/deal meth.

Nov. 8

• Kevin D. Barnett, 48, 600 block Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Driving while intoxicated endangering a person.

• Morgan G. Colbert, 31, 2200 block Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Conspiracy to manufacture/deal methamphetamine, possession of meth, and maintaining a common nuisance.

• Catrina R. Misner, 33, 2000 block South 12th Street, Mooresville, Illinois. Booked 6:07 a.m. Reckless driving, driving while suspended on conviction of criminal offense, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, public intoxication, interfering/striking a law enforcement animal, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

