Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 13, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 6-8, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Nov. 6
• Nicki Marie Davis, 34, 1100 block Avenue E Street, Greencastle. Booked 7:58 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Nov. 7
• Jared Edward Moleski, 30, 5700 block University Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:11 a.m. Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
• Westly E. Noe, 40, Farmersburg. Booked 12:16 a.m. Unlawful possession of smoking instrument, Legend drug deception, conversion, possessing a look-a-like substance, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, habitual offender.
• Brandon Michael Pierce, 30, 11900 block North Benwood Lane, Brazil. Booked 1:14 a.m. Neglect of a dependent, driving while intoxicated, and driving while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Andra Eric Johnson Jr., 23, 800 block North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and driving while intoxicated.
• Tatyana L. Randall, 20, 400 block West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 p.m. Driving without ever receiving a license and failure to stop after accident.
• Samantha Booth, 30, 4300 block South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 p.m. Conversion.
• Ian Alexander Barnett, 20, 7600 block Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Alex Quintero, 29, transient, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Residential entry.
• Matthew R. Beeler, 31, 3000 block Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, maintaining a common nuisance, and conspiracy to manufacture/deal meth.
Nov. 8
• Kevin D. Barnett, 48, 600 block Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Driving while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Morgan G. Colbert, 31, 2200 block Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Conspiracy to manufacture/deal methamphetamine, possession of meth, and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Catrina R. Misner, 33, 2000 block South 12th Street, Mooresville, Illinois. Booked 6:07 a.m. Reckless driving, driving while suspended on conviction of criminal offense, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, public intoxication, interfering/striking a law enforcement animal, and battery with a deadly weapon.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.