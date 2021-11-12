Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 12, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Kerry S. Coburn, 36, 600 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, escape from lawful detention, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine.
• Nathaniel J. Wagner, 36, 8200 block of South Cherokee Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Kaiden T. Thacker, 19, 100 block of Indiana Street, Vincennes. Booked 1:42 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, possessing paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Deward E. Philpott, 53, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Macey A. Cunningham, 20, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
• Richard G. Paitson, 34, 8700 block of North County Road 100 East, Brazil. Booked 5:15 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Jeremiah Sanchez, 21, 1100 block of West County Road 500 North, Brazil. Booked 7:15 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, possessing a look-alike substance, possessing paraphernalia, failure to signal turn and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Randy L. Smith, 42, 10 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:19 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Guy A. Switzer, 30, 600 block of Grant, Terre Haute. Booked 9:07 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday
• Tommy D. Long, 44, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Samuel J. Weihert, 36, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 a.m. Speeding, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
• Thelma A. Cheesman, 18, 800 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 a.m. Public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and minor consumption of alcoholic beverage.
• Sammie J. Douglas, 18, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, battery and minor consumption of alcoholic beverage.
• Shawn A. Ellington, 58, 900 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:29 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tanner R. Marshall, 23, 5700 block of South Spring Road, Brazil. Booked 3:33 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael J. Gillson, 39, 6500 block of North Rosewood, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Stuart J. D'Angelo, 36, no address available. Booked 5:57 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, strangulation, domestic battery, battery, intimidation and confinement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
