Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 11, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Steven L. Sandifer Jr., 37, 500 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:43 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, interference in the reporting of a crime, domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Rusty J. Brandenburg, 30, 200 block of Morton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• William M. Craffets, 37, 1800 block of North 23rd, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. Domestic battery (three counts), failure to appear and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Britnay A. Jordan, 22, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Curtis W. Gillie, 39, 3300 block of Old Paris Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 p.m. Possession of marijuana and expired plates.
• Kevin W. Owens, 56, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joshua L. Fudge, 22, 2200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without obtaining license and resisting law enforcement.
Thursday
• Trenton C. Holloway, 20, 3600 block of Paddington Circle, Indianapolis. Booked 1:11 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
