Vigo County Jail Log: May 9, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Amber D. Lanning, 32, 2100 block of Pond Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brad L. Keller, 58, 3400 block of St. Mary's Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Kenneth E. Burton-Alkire, 30, no address available. Booked 7:37 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Dennis Lee Edwards, 47, 600 block of North Third Street, Clinton. Booked 8:53 a.m. Court order.
• Chelsea A. Johnson, 32, 200 block of Hick Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Christian T. Fisher, 19, 300 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael A. Morson, 31, no address available. Booked 5:10 p.m. Intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Darion Smith, 20, 900 block of North Denny, Indianapolis. Booked 5:46 p.m. Theft (two counts); auto theft; resisting law enforcement (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Ryan Mack, 25, 200 block of South Washington Street, Clinton. Booked 6:18 p.m. Court order.
• David J. Featherston, 27, 900 block of East Barbara Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
• Jerry M. Hale, 45, 200 block of West Glenn, Shelburn. Booked 11:41 p.m. Public intoxication, railroad trespass, intimidation, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Saturday
• Michael L. Hammer, 29, 1600 block of West Street, Remington. Booked 2:13 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Chaun T. Hughes, 53, 3400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Angel R. Rapier, 41, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 a.m. Battery, and obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns.
• Thomas O. Haskins, 47, 200 block of West Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:06 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and burglary.
• Kirk N. Rowe, 34, no address available. Booked 10:32 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and burglary.
• Justin L. Ricketts, 33, 10 block of Indiana Street, Rockville. Booked 4:27 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Brandon M. Williams, 29, 300 block of South Brown Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Roxanna N. Frakes, 33, 10 block of West Honey Creek Parkway, Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe.
• Justin W. Mendoza, 32, no address available. Booked 6:13 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Anthony W. Higginbotham, 35, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:50 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jason Willmoth, 25, 300 block of Sutherland Avenue, Paris, Ill. Booked 10:43 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Sunday
• Jayben J. Nelk, 27, 10 block of Benson Street, Tilton, Ill. Booked 2:02 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Justin W. Byrd, 41, 8900 block of North Watson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:31 a.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Richard A. Freedle, 44, 1600 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Manuel D. Akers Jr., 58, 2800 block of Shields Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator and possession of paraphernalia.
• Samuel H. Mays, 46, 500 block of Prairie Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 10:48 p.m. Possession of hashish, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Monday
• Zechariah A. Moore, 19, 1400 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Cody A. Armstrong, 30, 300 block of North Sycamore Street, Brazil. Booked 3:18 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, unauthorized control of a motor vehicle, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Tommy J. Anderson, 31, 3400 block of East Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
