Vigo County Jail Log: May 8, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Eric Adkins, 32, 400 block of East Washington Street, Greencastle. Booked 12:36 a.m. Battery against a public safety official.
• Jessica R. Milton, 26, 800 block of East Wabash, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 a.m. Conversion.
• Hannah Foote, 26, 1600 block of East Organ Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:52 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and possession of methamphetamine.
• Amber D. Lanning, 32, 2100 block of Pond Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brad L. Keller, 58, 3400 block of St. Mary's Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Kenneth E. Burton-Alkire, 30, no address available. Booked 7:37 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Dennis Lee Edwards, 47, 600 block of North Third Street, Clinton. Booked 8:53 a.m. Court order.
• Chelsea A. Johnson, 32, 200 block of Hick Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Christian T. Fisher, 19, 300 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael A. Morson, 31, no address available. Booked 5:10 p.m. Intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Darion Smith, 20, 900 block of North Denny, Indianapolis. Booked 5:46 p.m. Theft (two counts); auto theft; resisting law enforcement (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Ryan Mack, 25, 200 block of South Washington Street, Clinton. Booked 6:18 p.m. Court order.
• David J. Featherston, 27, 900 block of East Barbara Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
• Jerry M. Hale, 45, 200 block of West Glenn, Shelburn. Booked 11:41 p.m. Public intoxication, railroad trespass, intimidation, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Saturday
• Michael L. Hammer, 29, 1600 block of West Street, Remington. Booked 2:13 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Chaun T. Hughes, 53, 3400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Angel R. Rapier, 41, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 a.m. Battery, and obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns.
• Thomas O. Haskins, 47, 200 block of West Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:06 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and burglary.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
