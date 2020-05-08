The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Jessica Nicole Wallace, 31, 1700 block Spring Creek, Spencer. Booked 10:30 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Bryan L. Boswell, 44, 400 block West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Scott R. Ready, 40, 600 block Deming Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:46 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Charles Stevens Jr., 40, 300 block Edwards Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 p.m. Intimidation with deadly weapon.
• George Virostko, 52, 19600 block South 242 East, Fowler. Booked 12:49 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, disregarding stop sign and driving while suspended with prior conviction.
• Andrew T. Bledsoe, 30, 4700 block East Brentview Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• James A. Wilson, 54, 17000 block Indiana 159, Lewis. Booked 6:28 p.m. Driving while suspended with prior, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, driving while intoxicated with endangerment, and resisting law enforcement.
• Lacosta Wilson, 39, 1500 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Criminal trespass and residential entry.
• Jason J. Miller, 37, 2000 block North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Friday
• Dustin Ray Grigsby, 34, 4900 block Happy House Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 12:20 a.m. Dealing in meth, possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
• Amber Nichole Cooper, 29, 500 block South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Aggressive driving, driving while suspended with prior, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an injury crash, battery with bodily injury, and battery with a deadly weapon.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
