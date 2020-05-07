Vigo County Jail Log: May 7, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Philip M. Atterson, 28, 100 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 a.m. Theft, counterfeiting and false informing.
• Shaine Rhoderick, 36, 600 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; dealing in methamphetamine; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Lewis E. Wallace, 48, 10 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:27 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• George D. Devanis, 38, 800 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.
• David L. Stangle, 32, 3700 block of East Phillips Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal recklessness, felon in possession of firearm, confinement and domestic battery.
Thursday
• Shane J. Johnson, 29, 3800 block of East Hollywood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 a.m. Habitual traffic offender and resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
