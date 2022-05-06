Vigo County Jail Log: May 6, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Jesse D. Burris, 38, 500 block of East County Road, Greencastle. Booked 9:24 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, criminal confinement, interference with the reporting of a crime and invasion of privacy (four counts).
• Ossie E. Tompkins, 67, 2200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 p.m. Intimidation (two counts) and pointing a firearm.
• Nikki J. Sullivan, 25, no address available. Booked 1:44 p.m. Possession of a syringe.
• Antonio Casillas, 44, 6200 block of South Keating Avenue, Chicago, Ill. Booked 2:23 p.m. Theft.
• Brandy L. Mitchell-Bradford, 42, 2300 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 p.m. Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Robert N. Sanchez, 51, 200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Donald E. Kennedy, 67, 7100 block of Fayette Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:36 p.m. Aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Austin W. Feutz, 27, 1600 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 p.m. Battery.
• William E. Heard, 53, 1700 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 p.m. Refusal to submit to breath or chemical test, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Thursday
• Rita E. Hopson, 48, 3100 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Andrew M. Lewis, 18, 1500 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 a.m. Intimidation, minor possession of alcohol; pointing a firearm; theft of a firearm; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of stolen property.
• Cameron A. Chapman, 23, 300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of handgun without license.
• Billie J. Street, 34, 2800 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 a.m. Obstruction of justice.
• Tyler J. Cliver, 32, 10 block of West 600, Worthington. Booked 4:29 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, domestic battery (two counts) and identity deception.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
