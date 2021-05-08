Vigo County Jail Log: May 6, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 28, 29 and 30, and May 1, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 28
• Sarah N. Burrell, 33, 100 block of East Voorhees (Salvaged Lives), Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe.
• James W. Chambers, 52, 10 block of McKinley Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; battery; robbery; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; dealing in methamphetamine; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Willis G. Heck, 32, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Coleman A. Weathers, 29, 600 block of Swan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:32 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• David F. Rutherford, 50, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, failure to appear on felony charge, dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Abbey L. Smith, 38, 200 block of Blueridge Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:05 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Dwight Sargent, 45, 800 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:50 p.m. dealing controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert L. Waterman, 36, 500 block of West Johnson, Sullivan. Booked 9:17 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Stefanie L. Skaggs, 34, 2600 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 p.m. Domestic battery.
April 29
• Anthony M. Wyrick, 29, 1400 block of West Rosedale Road, Rosedale. Booked 1:50 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Drew M. Morgan, 22, 3400 block of East Carrol Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Charles R. Stranahan, 36, 300 block of West Lee Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:58 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance.
• Misty D. Moore, 38, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Terry W. Vicars, 39, 1400 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• David G. Bouffard, 40, no address available. Booked 5:30 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, burglary and domestic battery.
• Steven D. Houtsch, 47, 1000 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 7:15 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jordan Laswell, 26, 10 block of West Jackson Street, Indianapolis. Booked 9:21 p.m. Possession of a syringe, out-of-county warrant, false informing, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Terry J. Ross, 45, 100 block of Poplar, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 p.m. Strangulation and battery with bodily injury.
• Matthew P. Swanson, 37, 4400 block of Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 11:56 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kevin R. Ash, 62, 2900 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.
April 30
• Javier I. Garrett, 31, 200 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 a.m. Residential entry.
• Mary A. Barker, 46, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Austin M. Slater, 20, 700 block of South Fifth St, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Chad E. Downey, 44, 10 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Travis L. Webb, 41, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Matthew D. Spencer, 46, 200 block of North Section Street, Sullivan. Booked 2:26 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Frankie L. Deweese, 52, 10 block of South Main Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 2:41 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Terrell D. McGowan, 19, 2600 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Michael A. Bones, 45, 2200 block of Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Phillip G. Inman, 30, 100 block of West Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 p.m. Child molesting (three counts) and vicarious sexual gratification.
• Warren K. Smith, 36, 800 block of South Prospect Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:57 p.m. Court order.
• Marques A. Bennett, 30, 4200 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:14 p.m. Public indecency.
• Noah J. Rollins, 22, 1900 block of 23½, Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Conversion and intimidation.
• Kyler S. Key, 28, 2400 block of East Quinn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
May 1
• James E. Stephens, 51, 200 block of Harding Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Devin M. Joyner, 23, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 a.m. Intimidation and domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.
• James A. Jordan, 24, 100 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:09 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
