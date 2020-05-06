Vigo County Jail Log: May 6, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Larry W. Jeffrey, 25, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 p.m. Theft.
• David S. Hall, 50, 1400 block of South 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrew T. Atelski, 56, 100 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Amanda L. Keasling, 38, 200 block of Second, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
Wednesday
• Jasmine L. Spencer, 31, 300 block of 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Tanner L. Shattuck, 22, 10 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kenneth L. Bacon, 18, 2200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 a.m. Criminal mischief, auto theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Kathryn C. Wright, 51, 3900 block of Country Wood Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Darin M. Jones, 24, 300 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:48 a.m. Domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.