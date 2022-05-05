Vigo County Jail Log: May 5, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Gabriel Wallace, 37, 700 block of North Central, Paris, Ill. Booked 9:13 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Angela M. Romandine, 43, Greencastle. Booked 6:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Andrew G. Prairie, 47, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement, residential entry, possession of handgun without license, pointing a firearm and domestic battery.
• Heidi D. Curtis, 38, 2400 block of South 12th, Terre Haute. Booked 8:32 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident, auto theft, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and permitting the operation of a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Monday
• Robert L. King, 54, no address available. Booked 1:38 a.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.
• Donald L. Timberman, 56, 1200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Brad M. Hayes, 45, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 a.m. Court order.
• Bailey N. Blueher, 24, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jay M. Lewis, 28, 2200 block of Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 a.m. Disorderly conduct, residential entry, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Robert H. Doss, 33, 600 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 a.m. Residential entry, escape from lawful detention, intimidation, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating motor vehicle while intoxicated with serious bodily injury and operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dexter A. Mendez, 22, 2900 block of West Private Road, Brazil. Booked 12:21 p.m. Public intoxication, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cedric R. Fleming, 32, Red Carpet Inn, Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 p.m. Conversion.
• Adam Bryant, 29, 700 block of North Road 345, Shelburn. Booked 7:58 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan J. Akers, 27, 5600 block of West New Goshen Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Tuesday
• Jacob Fennell, 22, 100 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 a.m. Conversion.
• Shayne A. Crist, 40, 3800 block of North State Road, Lebanon. Booked 11:19 a.m. Rape, child seduction and sexual misconduct with a minor.
• Jonathan D. Williams, 50, 4800 block of East Brentview Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 p.m. Intimidation, public nudity, resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm, interference/striking a law enforcement animal and domestic battery.
• Charisa D. Hugunin, 22, 900 block of West Eighth, Bloomington. Booked 12:57 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amanda R. Olson, 35, 10 block of South 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Christopher J. Lanning, 42, 600 block of North Otter, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert E. Lenges, 31, 1800 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts), dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tiara K. Dees, 29, 4200 block of Lake Street, Bridgman, Mich. Booked 9:24 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Ronney Y. Toomer, 58, 1200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
Wednesday
• Leandra D. Harper, 47, 2200 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Christian T. Frye, 51, no address available. Booked 6:05 a.m. Criminal trespass.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
