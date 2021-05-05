Vigo County Jail Log: May 5, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 25, 26, 27 and 28, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 25
• Violet Leclercq-Herman, 27, 800 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and intimidation.
• Jonathan M. Cox, 34, 1500 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
April 26
• Cory W. Bruce, 31, 500 block of Winthorpe Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Quentin L. Copeland, 37, 100 block of North Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 a.m. Residential entry.
• Jason Purdue, 20, 3700 block of South Fagin Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7 a.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Russell E. Swaim, 47, 3100 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:48 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Wesley E. Okulovich, 50, 10 block of South Grant Street, Brazil. Booked 8:22 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.
April 27
• Nicholas A. Tuttle, 19, 200 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:39 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Charisa D. Hugunin, 21, no address available. Booked 1:27 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and domestic battery.
• Dustin H. Baker, 34, 5300 block of South Graves Road, Brazil. Booked 3:16 a.m. Criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine.
• Cleve C. Dryden, 49, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 a.m. Robbery resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury and theft.
• Briana A. Wheeler, 33, 200 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Wiley J. Allen, 36, no address available. Booked 9:34 a.m. Reckless driving.
• Donavon M. Brown, 19, 4800 block of North Woodfield Drive, Brazil. Booked 12:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Robert A. Smith, 29, 1400 block of South 10th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Dawn M. Welty, 37, 1900 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Isaiah Pittman, 53, 3500 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• James A. Welty, 37, 1900 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Roy J. Charles, 28, 800 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and possession of paraphernalia.
• John M. Yeley, 26, 200 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Operating without a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mark S. Reed, 44, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Johnathan Allen, 36, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
April 28
• David C. Keith, 49, 7300 block of North Stevenson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Intimidation and domestic battery (two counts).
• Tanya M. Grindle, 42, 10 block of East Ninth Street, Georgetown, Ill. Booked 12:45 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Jimmie J. Cheesman, 19, 600 block of North Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:07 a.m. Criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, theft, intimidation and pointing loaded firearm at another person.
• Scott Taylor, 41, 200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, dealing in methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Dangelo L. Owens, 22, 2700 block of Putnam Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 a.m. Conversion.
• Andy L. Godsey, 38, 300 block of Vanbibber Lane, Greencastle. Booked 3:23 a.m. Burglary; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possession of methamphetamine; and false reporting.
• Angela Y. Owens, 58, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 a.m. Disorderly conduct.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
