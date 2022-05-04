Vigo County Jail Log: May 4, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and , based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

• Jeremy J. Guinther, 46, 9800 block of East Ohio Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.

• Chad R. Hall, 45, 800 block of South Indiana 63, Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 a.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery committed with deadly weapon, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.

• Joshua J. Hart, 31, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe.

• Patrick S. Huff, 54, 1400 block of North Linden Street, Carbon. Booked 8:05 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

• Jordan L. Jones, 26, 1200 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 p.m. Possession of child pornography, child solicitation, resisting law enforcement and dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors.

• Brandon L. Kendall, 33, 10 block of Eighth Street, Linton. Booked 12:53 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; dealing in methamphetamine; unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance, possessing a look-alike substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

• Jessica D. Keyt, 42, 600 block of East Oak, Brazil. Booked 8:49 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, conversion, resisting law enforcement and maintaining a common nuisance.

• Nick J. Kirmse, 48, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

• Ryan Mack, 25, 200 block of South Washington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Court order.

• Howard R. Nicoson, 43, 7100 block of North 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Criminal mischief.

• Samuel J. Weihert, 36, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 p.m. Theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Saturday

• Maranda R. Reed, 34, 2900 block of Krumbhaar, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

• Ethan J. Delaney, 25, 900 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:38 a.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and criminal recklessness.

• Adam S. Rogers, 44, 1900 block of East Lexington Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Dustin H. Baker, 35, 5300 block of South Graves, Terre Haute. Booked 5:58 p.m. Conversion and possession of methamphetamine.

• John D. Bowden, 51, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 p.m. Criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

• Michael A. Pair, 36, 7700 block of East Rose Hill Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 p.m. Criminal mischief, theft of valuable metal and battery committed with a deadly weapon.

• Andrew S. Cooper, 33, 10 block of Oakland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Disorderly conduct; intimidation (three counts); indecent exposure, criminal mischief; public intoxication by alcoholic beverage; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon; and possession of paraphernalia.

• Terri J. Wallisa, 40, 100 block of Locust, Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 p.m. Theft and possession of paraphernalia.

• Ronald L. Reik, 61, Reach Veterans Services, Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 p.m. Failure to appear (four counts) and possession of methamphetamine.

Sunday

• Duane Manuel, 31, 200 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.

• Casandra G. Schultz, 50, 1700 block of Country Lane Drive, La Porte. Booked 1:33 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

• Caleb Anderson, 26, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 a.m. Burglary, aggravated battery and battery with serious bodily injury.

• Dennis W. Sickles, 55, 200 block of North Brown Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

