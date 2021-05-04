Vigo County Jail Log: May 4, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 23, 24 and 25, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 23
• Cody A. Archer, 29, 200 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Brandon L. Bendekovich, 23, no address available. Booked 9:25 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael R. Burns, 60, 900 block of North 22nd, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Thomas Fennell, 30, 0000 block of Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Criminal mischief, unlawful possession of syringe, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine and false reporting.
• Glenn B. Forsman, 30, 4200 block of East 73rd and a half, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 a.m. Theft (two counts).
• Jeston L. Gregory, 36, 3100 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Brooke A. Jeffries, 32, 3100 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Phillip D. Payne, 59, 1200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:55 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jeff L. Selby, 40, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in moderate injury, domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Warren K. Smith, 36, 300 block of South Prospect Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:50 p.m. Court order.
• Heather N. Young, 35, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and possessing a look-alike substance.
• Eduardo Yanez, 24, 700 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Domestic battery.
April 24
• Ethan D. Tanner, 30, 1200 block of South County Road 775 West, Reelsville. Booked 3:28 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Julia Calcano, 31, 4200 block of South Avey Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Jalien R. Gardner, 27, 700 block of Lake Nora Court, Indianapolis. Booked 10:52 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of handgun without license and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Derrick W. Poirrier, 32, 200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• John S. Mize, 39, 300 block of Water Street, Clinton. Booked 3:26 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), theft, interference with the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy (two counts) and out-of-county warrant.
• Patrick J. Walker, 19, 2300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Thomas P. Mason, 52, 600 block of South U.S. Highway, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stephanie M. Bryant, 38, 500 block of East Main Street, Jasonville. Booked 7:19 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Delana D. Harkness, 40, 10 block of Blakely Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:37 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and criminal recklessness.
• Curtis T. Hogan, 50, 3800 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 p.m. Possess/detonate destructive device to kill or intimidate, and arson.
• Christopher M. Caldwell, 38, 200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of syringe (two counts), out-of-county warrant, false informing, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kathy L. Weir, 50, 3400 block of West Old U.S. Highway, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jay Snyder, 27, 200 block of South Lambert Street, Brazil. Booked 11:42 p.m. Possession of legend drug or precursor and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
April 25
• Edgar A. Cagal, 27, 10 block of Gaslight, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 a.m. Failure to stop after accident resulting in injury (two counts), operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
