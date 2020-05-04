Vigo County Jail Log: May 4, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Ashly M. Snow, 32, 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Aimee Elizabeth Layton, 49, 3600 block of North Fruitridge, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 a.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
