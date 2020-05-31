Vigo County Jail Log: May 31, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Ramant T. Cooper, 48, 1200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery by deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and habitual traffic violator.
• Cody Knight, 32, North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Angela Hunter, 42, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Conversion.
• Jordan C. Nixon, 21, 10 block of East Logan Street, Brazil. Booked 5:05 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Amber White, 41, 300 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 p.m. Criminal recklessness.
• Sandrea L. Delp, 36, 700 block of North Virginia, Rockville. Booked 5:38 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and habitual traffic violator.
• Chakeria S. Lester, 36, 3200 block of North 39th Street, Milwakuee, Wis. Booked 6:40 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and ignition interlock tampering.
• Joshua D. Suttles, 36, 1000 block of Park Place, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Battery on a minor.
• Gerry N. Neidhamer, 28, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Jonpaul D. Gossett, 38, 10 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:29 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Saturday
• Brian G. Robins, 43, 1400 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Sarah N. Burrell, 32, 800 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe.
• Cory J. Treadway, 45, 3100 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:26 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mary J. Ohl, 54, 4500 block of East Hulman Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Rick R. Orman, 49, 800 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official; theft; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• Bradley Chowning, 30, 1600 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal mischief, robbery, burglary, residential entry and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Jason A. Perry, 18, 200 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Criminal mischief and burglary.
• Shane E. Wheeler, 47, 1500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and battery with bodily injury.
• Jacqueline S. Johnson, 42, 1600 block of South Paul Dresser Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Jonathan B. Roberts, 18, 10 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary, theft and theft of a firearm.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.