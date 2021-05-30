Vigo County Jail Log: May 30, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Corban C. Field, 38, 2500 block of North Stop 19 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• David M. Riley, 21, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 a.m. Criminal mischief; criminal trespass; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and theft.
• Donald G. Langford, 59, 3100 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert A. Smith, 29, 1400 block of South 10th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 p.m. Residential entry, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Melvin L. Graham, 40, 200 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 p.m. Possession of firearm by domestic batterer.
• Edward A. Bailey, 41, 4300 block of South Longyear Place, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 p.m. Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, invasion of privacy (four counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandon P. Shorter, 37, 2200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Kenneth L. Bacon, 19, 1600 block of North 20th Street, Springfield, Ill. Booked 5:32 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Jasinai A. Robinson, 18, 600 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:04 p.m. Residential entry, invasion of privacy and battery with bodily injury.
• Terry W. Wilson, 33, 700 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday
• Guy M. Bosserman, 67, 200 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:43 a.m. Public nudity and public intoxication.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
