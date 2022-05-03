Vigo County Jail Log: May 3, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 27, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 27
• Robert C. Albrecht, 34, 3700 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• George H. Bailey, 35, 100 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:54 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of methamphetamine.
• Leigha J. Hendrix, 28, 100 block of Phoenix Court, Columbus. Booked 11:01 a.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to stop after accident resulting in injury.
• John F. Kirkendall, 46, 10 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Bengerman W. Nasser, 22, 10 block of North Washington Street, Shelburn. Booked 12:29 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance for legend drugs; dealing in methamphetamine; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Cody A. Clark, 31, 2700 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement.
• Ilyes Awale, 22, 1200 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Richard W. Stapert, 59, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Dustin S. Taylor, 40, 10 block of South Port Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Larrin M. Knight, 27, 400 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jessica L. McCullough, 31, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 p.m. Domestic battery, failure to appear (two counts) and stalking.
• Bradley A. Moore, 35, 600 block of North Little Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday
• John C. Whiffing, 47, 6300 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Mark E. Shaffer, 31, 8700 block of East Rio Grande Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 a.m. Intimidation, domestic battery, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, strangulation and battery.
• Bobby L. Sinders, 40, no address available. Booked 7:11 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of paraphernalia.
• Holly M. Edmonson, 24, 400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 a.m. Revocation.
• Brandon P. White, 34, 3200 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Edward L. Dickerson, 66, 2900 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 p.m. Court order.
• David D. Long, 23, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 p.m. Reckless driving, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and false reporting.
• Gage T. Brumley, 21, 10 block of South Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:40 p.m. Theft.
• Mats S. Alexander, 29, no address available. Booked 4:03 p.m. Battery against public safety official and failure to appear.
• Vincent E. Kelley, 44, 2900 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Penny J. Long, 56, 4400 block of East Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Wyatt H. Mineo, 26, 100 block of West Stan Mar Estates, Brazil. Booked 5:10 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; dealing in a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashley J. Waltermire, 32, 3800 block of South Hamilton Place, Terre Haute. Booked 10:14 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jennifer L. Hinote, 40, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 p.m. Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; possessing a look-alike substance; operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license; operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person; and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.
• Melissa K. Lawrence, 48, 400 block of Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Friday
• Tyler S. Rector, 27, 2500 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and visiting a common nuisance.
• Jessica L. Abolt, 32, 1500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Leslie J. Poe, 43, 3700 block of Isabell Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; invasion of privacy; and battery with bodily injury.
• Joshua M. Howell, 29, 400 block of South 16th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, assisting a criminal, neglect of dependent and theft (two counts).
• Kylea S. McCalister, 22, 200 block of North 36th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 a.m. Assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, neglect of dependent and theft (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
