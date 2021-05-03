The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 21, 22 and 23, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 21
• Colton J. Clements, 18, 800 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 p.m. Robbery, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and theft.
• Joshua L. Lash, 35, 2500 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 p.m. Battery or committed with deadly weapon, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, theft, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and reckless driving.
• Adam J. McEwen, 36, 4200 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, public indecency, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and battery.
• Macey A. Cunningham, 19, 1900 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:47 p.m. Possession of a syringe and criminal trespass.
• Aaron K. Clem, 41, 10 block of Honey Creek Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Stacey L. Hopton, 48, 4200 block of East Beulah, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, failure of occupant to use safety belt, failure to provide vehicle registration, no operator's license in possession, operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
• Kenneth F. Brock, 49, 300 block of South Central Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Unlawful possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
April 22
• Kelvin A. Brenson, 36, 1900 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 a.m. Criminal mischief, burglary and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Jontae D. Carter, 44, 500 block of South Winthrop Court, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Steven Barger, 30, no address available. Booked 9:59 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Wayne E. Wilkinson, 35, 2800 block of South 13½, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Wesley T. Lindsey, 37, 800 block of Ash Street, Clinton. Booked 4:39 p.m. Habitual traffic violator and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Gerald L. Gilbert, 50, 1600 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Court order.
• Dustin L. Barth, 27, no address available. Booked 5:58 p.m. Theft.
• Graylon D. Bell, 54, 700 block of South Saginaw Place, Terre Haute. Booked 6:52 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Christopher R. Kording, 31, 4300 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Holly N. Krout, 36, 9100 block of Baldwin Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and criminal possession synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Robert D. Casey, 30, 10 block of North Alabama, Brazil. Booked 11:51 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
April 23
• Larry W. Jeffrey, 26, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 a.m. Theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Myranda R. Rutledge, 24, 900 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
