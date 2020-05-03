Vigo County Jail Log: May 3, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Daniel D. Pilant, 40, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:54 p.m. Theft.
• Michael E. Evans, 32, 1500 block of South Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, intimidation and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
Saturday
• Mark A. Stedman, 23, 3200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jensen L. Kelch, 29, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 a.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Thomas R. Rusin Jr., 26, 800 block of Heritage Lane East, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cynthia A. Miller, 41, 3500 block of North Limber Lost Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Travis M. Brown, 27, 300 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:50 a.m. Intimidation,
• Erin D. Dove, 41, 400 block of Matilda Street, Elnora. Booked 12:02 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Leif G. Bollock, 28, 200 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated,
Sunday
• John Alkire, 34, 1500 block of West Wilholt Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation.
• Michael A. Edwards, 38, 4300 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Paul J. Jerling, 40, 100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and theft of a firearm.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
