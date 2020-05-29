The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• James Edgar Rogers, 59, 2400 block Sycamore, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, theft (2 counts).
• Cleve L. Daugherty, 54, 100 block North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 a.m. Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
• Bradley Donald Stephen Carter, 31, 2300 block Amber Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 a.m. Resisting law enforcement (2 counts) and auto theft.
• Kristopher Wayne Bunting, 43, 400 block South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:36 p.m. Dealing in meth, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of meth.
• Stanita G. Antrobus, 40, 1500 block College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 p.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Justin E. Reedy, 32, 900 block Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, driving without ever obtaining a licence, driving while suspended with prior suspension.
• Robert W. Wyrick, 33, 10 block North Lockhart Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 p.m. Arson.
Friday
• Jackie Richard Trump, 40, 100 block South Avenue 50, Los Angeles, California. Booked 3:14 a.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and arson.
• Chiquita M. Thomas, 27, 2200 block Cleveland, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 a.m. Possession of meth.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
