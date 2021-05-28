Vigo County Jail Log: May 28, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Leigha J. Hendrix, 28, 6300 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 a.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, and criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building.
• George A. Moothery, 61, 1200 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Armani C. Gardner, 22, no address available. Booked 1:12 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).
• Elora L. Long, 31, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and conversion.
• Alaya N. Whitehead, 22, no address avialable. Booked 3:48 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Prestin L. Zink, 23, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Brandon C. Clem, 36, 10 block of West Washington, Sullivan. Booked 4 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 31, no address available. Booked 5:51 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Christopher M. Dover, 43, 1900 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Ronald S. Fields, 36, 2400 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, possession of legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cortnee N. Houghton, 32, 10 block of North Lockhart Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael L. Wilson, 40, 7700 block of South Carlisle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 p.m. Auto theft and murder.
Friday
• Keith D. Porter, 22, 2200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 a.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Raymond C. Becerra, 22, 5500 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 a.m. Conversion and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Skyla N. Mahurin, 20, no address available. Booked 4:19 a.m. Theft, auto theft and escape from lawful detention.
• Matthew L. Hutchinson Jr., 27, 2100 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 a.m. Theft, escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
