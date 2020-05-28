Vigo County Jail Log: May 28, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Joshua A. Steele, 36, no address available. Booked 8:46 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Brian A. Donna, 33, 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 a.m. Reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Ashley M. Hill, 32, 400 block of South Hidden Way, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 p.m. Neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Alex D. Branch, 30, 2200 block of Grand Prix, Indianapolis. Booked 2:39 p.m. Other (not classified).
• Tersh S. Scamihorn, 46, 2900 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 p.m. Probation order violation.
• Michael T. Darden, 31, 200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation.
Thursday
• Bamidele A. Adeagbo, 51, 1800 block of Cobblestone Way South, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
