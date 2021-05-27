Vigo County Jail Log: May 27, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Brittany N. Wallace, 35, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 a.m. Residential entry, criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jami D. Garrard, 27, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal conversion.
• Brandon D. Garcia, 29, 2400 block of Oakcliff Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Samuel J. Smith, 26, 300 block of West Edwards, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Darla J. Wilson, 32, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 p.m. Residential entry.
• Roy W. Stierwalt, 53, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Elijah X. Barnett, 18, 7600 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:39 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.
• Aaron L. Elkins, 24, 2400 block of Oakcliff, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 33, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Criminal mischief and conversion.
Thursday
• Jajuan S. Jackson, 27, 1600 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling; theft; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Ryan M. Cobb, 44, 10 block of Miracle Drive, Maryester, Fla. Booked 3:43 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Robert L. Bealmear, 27, 6400 block of North Pinewood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:53 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of marijuana; reckless driving; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.